Clinton library selected for Smithsonian exhibit

CLINTON — The Vaspasian Warner Public Library District in Clinton has been selected to host Museum on Main Street, an exhibit of the Smithsonian Institution, in 2021.

"Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" will be at the library from Dec. 18, 2021, through Jan. 29, 2022. Before it ends its run in Clinton, the exhibit will be at museums and libraries across the southern half of the state, including Murphysboro, Edwardsville, Savanna, Salem and Jacksonville.

Illinois Humanities chose the six through a two-stage application process. Twenty-two institutions applied in the first round. Thirteen were invited to proceed to the second round.

“Not only are we excited our patrons will be able to visit a Smithsonian exhibition here in our community, we also have a great opportunity to show how ordinary citizens here in DeWitt County affected public policy statewide,” said Bobbi Perryman, executive director of the Vespasian Warner Public Library District. “I think patrons will be surprised to see how small waves in our community spread so far.”

Museum on Main Street gives rural and small-town Americans opportunities to experience world-class exhibitions in their own communities.