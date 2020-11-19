‘Close to a breaking point:’ COVID-19 hospitalizations top 6,000 across Illinois

He said the capacity restrictions and limits to indoor gatherings seen in the Tier 3 mitigations that will take effect Friday are needed to limit the virus’ spread.

“But we will also need to change our private behavior, because a lot of transmissions are occurring at birthday parties, weddings and family gatherings,” he said. “This is especially important as we approach Thanksgiving, and it's critical that we make our bubble smaller, and only celebrate with our immediate household members.”

He said the goal is to bring the positivity rate down to the low single-digits as the nation awaits a safe and effective vaccine, as that is the only way to achieve any semblance of normalcy.

Singh joined Gov. JB Pritzker at his daily briefing Thursday in Chicago. The governor seconded his message.

“Outside of things you have to leave home for like school, work and groceries, we're asking everyone to stay home as much as you can,” he said. “This is a temporary thing that we can do to reduce the spread of this virus in our communities. That will give our health care workers some relief and ensure that there will be hospital beds and doctors and nurses available for emergencies.”

