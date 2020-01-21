Coalition renews Clean Energy Jobs Act push

SPRINGFIELD – With federal regulatory changes looming and legislators one week away from a return to the Capitol, some clean energy advocates are looking to jumpstart a stalled proposal to bring major reforms to the state’s energy landscape.

Members of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, including the legislative sponsors of the Clean Energy Jobs Act, or CEJA, spoke Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. They said the issue is urgent because of the ongoing effects of climate change and a recent ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.

“The Clean Energy Jobs Act will make the state a national leader in securing clean, affordable energy for all consumers in the state,” said state Sen. Cristina Castro, CEJA’s Senate sponsor. “Climate change is an emergency we can’t ignore, and the Trump administration is doing everything it can to bail out fossil fuel power plants and force Illinois to take a giant step backwards from achieving 100 percent renewable energy.”

Illinois is part of the federally-regulated PJM grid, which purchases capacity from electricity generators on behalf of all or portions of 13 states and Washington D.C. at an auction every year.