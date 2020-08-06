Coles County placed on heightened warning status by state amid increasing COVID-19 cases

The situation was much the same around the state, which reported the rolling, seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has ticked back up to 4% as the state announced another 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of cases was once again the highest since May 24, when there were more than 2,500 cases reported, and the one-day positivity rate of 4.7 % was the highest since June 5 when it was 5.1%.

There were 41,686 test results reported Thursday along with 21 additional deaths among COVID-19-positive individuals. That drove the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,594, while total cases grew to 188,424. To date, there have been more than 2.9 million test results reported.

For the second straight day, the state reported more than 1,500 people hospitalized with the virus at the end of Wednesday, with 1,517 hospitalized. That’s the first time that number was hit on two consecutive days since July 7-8.

In Macon County, there were 28 new cases reported, bringing the total number to 551. Of those, 328 have been released from home isolation and 191 are recovering at home. Eight patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.