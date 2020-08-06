Coles County placed on heightened warning status by state amid increasing COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The increasing number of coronavirus cases in Coles County has prompted the state to issue a heightened warning of potential risk, local health officials said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health put the county in what's designated as an "orange" warning. Residents of counties with the "orange" designation should consider whether to engage in activities such as attending large gatherings or going out to eat, according to a release Thursday from the Coles County Health Department explaining the action. It also suggested consideration of extra precautions county residents might consider.
The release said the designations are meant to help people make decisions and does not correspond to any actual restrictions.
"The hope is that people will take this warning to heart and adjust their personal behavior, including their mitigation strategies, to help lower the risk," the release said.
Previously, the state designated Coles County as being in the "blue" warning category, which indicated the county had been experiencing "overall stable" COVID-19 numbers, according to the release.
The release said the move was based on several indicators, including the volume of the county's cases and its ability to respond.
In a release issued later in the day, the county health department reported an additional 13 positive cases, bringing the county total to 448. Of those 312 having recovered, 112 are recovering, five are hospitalized and there have been 19 deaths.
The situation was much the same around the state, which reported the rolling, seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has ticked back up to 4% as the state announced another 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of cases was once again the highest since May 24, when there were more than 2,500 cases reported, and the one-day positivity rate of 4.7 % was the highest since June 5 when it was 5.1%.
There were 41,686 test results reported Thursday along with 21 additional deaths among COVID-19-positive individuals. That drove the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,594, while total cases grew to 188,424. To date, there have been more than 2.9 million test results reported.
For the second straight day, the state reported more than 1,500 people hospitalized with the virus at the end of Wednesday, with 1,517 hospitalized. That’s the first time that number was hit on two consecutive days since July 7-8.
In Macon County, there were 28 new cases reported, bringing the total number to 551. Of those, 328 have been released from home isolation and 191 are recovering at home. Eight patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.
The positivity rate for the state’s various mitigation plan regions ranged from 2.8% in Eastern Illinois, which includes Macon County, to 6.8% in Southern Illinois and 6.9% in the Metro East area.
Elsewhere locally, Christian County health officials say an employee of a Walmart and a Walgreens in Taylorville have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Christian County Health Department determined that the risk of exposure for recent customers of the 1530 W. Springfield Road Walmart store is very low and no further action is needed, according to a Thursday statement. Additional disinfection was conducted and the store remains open.
The Walgreens at 315 N. Webster St. in Taylorville reopened Thursday morning after additional disinfection overnight, health officials said. If you were a customer at Walgreens in the last few days, but have not been contact as part of contact tracing efforts, officials said you don’t currently need to take any further action.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that there were 24,712 first time unemployment claims filed in Illinois during the week ending Aug. 1, a decrease of more than 8,500 from the previous week.
The number of continued unemployment claims in the state remained historically high at 629,814 despite a decrease of nearly 19,000 from the previous week.
Nationally, there were nearly 1.2 million initial claims during the week ending Aug. 1, a decrease of nearly 250,000 from the previous week. There were nearly 13 million continued unemployment claims for the week nationally, a decrease of 70,000 from the previous week.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security also announced Thursday that 20 weeks of state extended benefits are available to those who exhaust the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
IDES encouraged those with unemployment questions to visit IDES.Illinois.gov first before calling the unemployment hotlines, which continue to receive a high volume of calls.
Jerry Nowicki and Dave Fopay contributed to this story
