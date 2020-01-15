Collinsville dispensary will only sell to medical marijuana customers on Mondays

BELLEVILLE —

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, Illinois Supply & Provisions will only sell cannabis to medical marijuana customers on Mondays for the remainder of 2020 in an effort to better serve its medical customer base and help preserve its inventory.

"Working with our medical patients has and will always be a core mission and that doesn't stop because we now have the ability to serve adult-use customers. Dedicating a day to work solely with our patients is the right thing to do for everyone," Kim Kiefer, the chief retail officer for the company, said in a news release.

According to a statement, the weed dispensary hopes that halting recreational pot sales on Mondays will allow better management of Illinois Supply and Provision's inventory due to an anticipated short supply expected to continue for several months.

The dispensary also plans to continue offering limited selections of products and enforcing purchase limits based on daily supply of legal weed to its adult-use customers.