Column: Sign language interpreter at Illinois coronavirus press conferences thrust into spotlight: ‘The information is critical. It’s literally life or death.’

Albert went on to earn a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, but he continued to feel called to serve the deaf community.

“I took interpreter training, and I never looked back,” he said.

He has worked and studied in Oregon, Arkansas and Georgia. He moved back to the Chicago area in 1998 to be closer to family and now lives in Edgewater.

“This is difficult,” he said of his press conference gig. “I’ve been honored with the role and very mindful of the responsibility. The information is critical. It’s literally life or death.”

But, Albert is careful to add quickly, that is also the case for many, many other people’s jobs right now.

“There are interpreters out there right now going to medical appointments with people,” he said. “Health care workers, the clerk in my store who just gave me a half-pound of turkey and risked their life doing it. It’s amazing.”