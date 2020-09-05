COLUMN: 'White Trash Bash' boaters rally for President Trump on Illinois River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA -- How much does Nathan Brooks support President Trump?

Saturday, the Pekinite came out for the White Trash Bash boating rally for Trump, even though he doesn't own a boat.

Instead, as the the group gathered near Downtown before a parade along the Illinois River, Brooks joined a small riverbank contingent of Trump boosters to waive bon voyage (and a big Trump flag) to the floating assembly. The event marked the first Trump rally attended by Brooks, who said he likes the president's pre-office experience as a businessman.

"In my mind, if [Joe] Biden gets elected, we're all screwed," said the 34-year-old laborer.

The White Trash Bash typically involves one blow-out party each summer, on a river cove outside East Peoria. Its Aug. 1 shindig drew hundreds of watercraft and partiers, along with international headlines and a state rebuke for the gathering's lack of face masks and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the White Trash Bash Facebook page promoted Saturday's "Boat Parade & After Party -- Trump 2020." The event's announcement touted, "There has been boat parades all over the nation this summer and we can make Peoria proud by following suit! ... Let's have fun with it! Bring your Trump gear!"