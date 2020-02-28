Commentary: Judge gets it right when he blasts Chicago’s attempt to restrict free speech

The City of Chicago owns and operates the popular, 16-year-old park through its Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events while the nonprofit Millennium Park Foundation, which helped raise private funds for the park, curates its temporary exhibitions. And the city and foundation contend that Millennium Park should have different free speech rules than the rest of Grant Park.

What sets Millennium Park apart, they argue, is that it is a) carefully curated; and b) spatially unique, consisting of discrete outdoor “rooms” rather than a single undifferentiated stretch of grass. In their view, allowing people to leaflet, evangelize or demonstrate in the park seriously disrupts its character as a “space of refuge” from the surrounding city.

All that is plainly ludicrous.

Let’s start with the bogus claim of spatial uniqueness. Millennium Park’s outdoor rooms follow the urban design precedent of the outdoor rooms you find in the rest of Grant Park, most notably the formal, Versailles-inspired gardens and open spaces around Buckingham Fountain. As for the notion that its art objects are unique, what about Buckingham Fountain? It is nothing if not a carefully curated work of public art?

