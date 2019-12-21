Common, Chance The Rapper headlining Chicago's All-Star Game

CHICAGO — All-Star weekend will be a homecoming for Common and Chance The Rapper.
The NBA said Thursday night that the Grammy winners will be headline performers at the All-Star Game in Chicago on Feb. 16.
Chance The Rapper and Common were both born in Chicago.
Common will deliver remarks about what basketball means to the city before he introduces the All-Star rosters before the game. Chance The Rapper and some guests will perform at halftime, doing a medley of some of his biggest hits.
Chance The Rapper's younger brother and fellow rapper Taylor Bennett will perform at halftime of the Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 14. Chance and Bennett will also serve as All-Star ambassadors, partnering with the league and the Chicago Bulls for fan engagement and other programs.
Chicago is playing host to the All-Star Game for the third time, having also done so in 1973 and 1988.
Chance The Rapper is a three-time Grammy winner. Common also is a three-time Grammy winner, in addition to having won an Emmy, an Oscar and a Golden Globe award.
The All-Star Game is expected to be broadcast to more than 200 countries, in roughly 50 languages. All-Star voting begins on Christmas Day.
Steve Kuberski played for the University of Illinois before transfering to Bradley University after his sophomore year. He played nine NBA seasons for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Buffalo Braves and won two NBA titles with the Celtics
Nick Weatherspoon was All-American at the University of Illinois, 13th pick of the 1973 NBA Draft and named to the 1974 NBA All-Rookie team. He played seven NBA seasons total with the Washington Bullets, Seattle SuperSonics, Chicago Bulls and San Diego Clippers.
Don Sunderlage earned the Chicago Tribune Silver Basketball award in 1951 and played in the NBA from 1953-55 as a member of the Milwaukee Hawks and Minneapolis Lakers. In 1954, he played for the Hawks in the NBA All-Star Game.
Kendall Gill played four seasons for the University of Illinois and led the Fighting Illini to the 1989 Final Four. Gill played in the NBA from 1990 - 2005 for several teams including the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and New Jersey Nets. In 1991, he was on the NBA All-Rookie first team and was the 1999 NBA steals leader. He was elected to the Illini Men's Basketball All-Century Team in 2004.
While playing for the University of Illinois, Eddie Johnson made a game winning shot against MSU which at the time was lead by Earvin "Magic Johnson and was ranked No. 1 in the nation. He was drafted in 1981 by the Kansas City Kings and spent 17 season in the NBA. In 2004, Johnson was elected to the Illini Men's Basketball All-Century Team.
Derek Harper was an All-American second team at the University of Illinois and 11th overall pick of the 1983 NBA Draft. He spent 16 season as point guard with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.
Andy Phillip had an 11-year professional basketball career and played for the Philadelphia Warriors, Fort Wayne Pistons and Boston Celtics. He played in the first five NBA All-Star Games and made the All-NBA Second Team twice.
Johnny Kerr played in the NBA from 1954-66 mostly for the Syracuse Nationals. He has held several coaching and administrative positions and had a 33-year career as a television color commentator for the Chicago Bulls.
Donnie Freeman ended his University of Illinois career as the most prolific scorer in Illinois history with 1,449 and now ranks 12th. He was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1966 NBA Draft but never played for them. Freeman later played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. In 2004, he was named to the University of Illinois' All Century Team.
Joe Meriweather played 10 seasons in the NBA as a member of the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Jazz, New York Nicks and Kansas City Kings. During his first season he earned NBA All-Rookie honors.
Chris Carr played six seasons in the NBA after being selected in 1995 by the Phoenix Suns. During his career he played for the Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.
Walter Frazier is a Basketball Hall of Famer and was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history. He led the New York Knicks to their only two NBA Championships. Frazier is a two-time NBA champion and seven-time NBA All-Star.
Doug Collins was first overall pick in the 1973 NBA Draft for the Philadelphia 76ers and is a three time NBA All-Star. He has also been an NBA coach for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Rico Hill led Illinois State University to back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Championships as well as consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. In 1999, he was picked 31st in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jeff Wilkins was selected 15th pick in the second round of the 1977 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs but was waived prior to starting the season. He began his NBA playing career in 1980 with the Utah Jazz and stayed with them until 1986.
Cathy Boswell left Illinois State University as the all-time leader in scoring and rebounds. In 1984, she competed in the Summer Olympics and earned gold. Boswell returned to ISU in 2015 as an assistant coach to the women's basketball team.
Kevin Duckworth was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 1986 in the second round but spent most of his NBA career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. He was named the NBA's Most Improved player and is a 2 time NBA All-Star.
Here's a selection of top college basketball players who attended school in Central and Southern Illinois and went on to national and international fame. Let us know who we missed in the comments!
Wally Osterkorn played forward for the University of Illinois and four season in the NBA for the Syracuse Nationals. Osterkorn won a league championship in 1955.
Nick Anderson played for the University of Illinois for two years prior to joining the Orlando Magic. In 2004, he was elected to the Illini Men's Basketball All-Century team.
Luther Head played for the University of Illinois from 2001-2005. In 2005, he was drafted to the Houston Rockets and played for them until 2009. He was on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2006.
Deron Williams played for the University of Illinois before being drafted third overall in 2005 by the Utah Jazz. He is a three time NBA All-Star and two time Olympic gold medalist.
Don Ohl spent 10 seasons in the NBA and is a 5 time NBA All-Star.
Nate Hawthorne spent three season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers (1973-74) and the Phoenix Suns (1974-76).
Mike Glenn played 10 seasons in the NBA as a member of the Buffalo Braves, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
Troy Hudson earned a spot on the Utah Jazz in 1998, which lasted only two months, but later played for the Los Angeles Jazz, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.
Ashraf Amaya played a total of 85 games in the NBA for the Vancouver Grizzlies and Washington Bullets.
Robert Hawkins was the 15th pick in the third round of the 1975 NBA Draft. He played with four different teams in four seasons including the Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey Nets.
Charlotte Lewis competed in the 1976 Summer Olympics, earning silver and was an Illinois State All-American, leading ISU to 63 victories and four AIAW state championships from 1974-78.
Jack Sikma was a seven-time NBA All-Star with the Seattle SuperSonics who drafted him eighth overall in 1977. In 1979, Sikma won an NBA Championship with the SuperSonics.
Kyle Hill was drafted in 2001 by the Dallas Mavericks before his NBA rights were traded to the Houston Rockets.
Lori Kerans has been the Millikin University women's basketball head coach since 1986. She celebrated her 500th career win in 2013.
