Communities of color most at risk from COVID-19, Pritzker says

The novel coronavirus is unequally affecting Illinois communities of color, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

“Because of decades of disparities in health care access and delivery, we’ve seen the worst effects of this pandemic fall disproportionately upon the backs of communities of color in our state,” he said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “That’s especially true in our black communities, our Native American communities and our Latinx communities.”

The state also released data showing those who identify as Latinx have five times the COVID-19 positivity rate than Illinois’ average.

Of the residents who were tested, about half completed their demographic information. Of those, 7.6 percent identified as Hispanic, and of those, nearly 16,000 tested positive for the virus.

The Pritzker administration “has made it a priority” to partner with testing facilities across the state in areas where the population is most at risk.