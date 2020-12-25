Community rallies for woman and 12-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Chicago

CHICAGO — A reward has been offered for information in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman who were struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in the Gage Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Giovanne Bucio, 12, of Chicago, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The woman, Araceli Gutierrez, 48, also of Chicago, was taken to U. of C. Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

Both Bucio and Gutierrez died of multiple injuries as a result of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian, according to the medical examiner's office.

At a press conference in Gage Park on Friday morning, Raul Montes, a civic activist, said the community gathered to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

"He could have at least stopped," Montes said. "We want him to turn himself in because this was a heinous crime, he should have stopped, and he didn't. The family is so distraught."

Chicago police confirmed Friday that no arrests have been made in the case.