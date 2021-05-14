Computer hackers stole thousands of Lightfoot administration emails. Here’s a look at some of what they leaked online.

Hackers recently stole a cache of thousands of city of Chicago emails that were electronically transferred from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration to the Jones Day law firm.
City officials have declined to comment on individual hacked emails: “Reporting on materials compromised during a third-party vendor data transfer makes all of us less safe and encourages future bad actors to use nefarious means to gain information.”
The hacked emails, now visible online, were sent or received by four former city employees over a two-year period and offer some insight into the inner-workings of the Lightfoot administration — how some decisions are made, who was involved and what they were thinking.
Here’s a closer look:
‘Crap spot is putting it mildly, dude’
Some of the emails show Lightfoot advisers were at times stuck between the mayor and their own ideas on certain issues. One example of the administration’s internal decision making involved Lightfoot’s campaign promise of imposing civilian oversight on Chicago’s police department.
As a candidate, Lightfoot promised to pass a police oversight plan during her first 100 days in office but she has not yet introduced a proposal. Lightfoot has since backed away from a plan endorsed by the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability, that she once supported.
Following last summer’s civil unrest spurred by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, political consultant Joanna Klonsky emailed top staff members just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. She said the mayor had requested a resolution condemning Floyd’s death and calling for justice.
Lightfoot officials began drafting the resolution over the weekend. At one point during the flurry of correspondence that followed, policy chief Dan Lurie said such a resolution should have a policy attached to it, not just words, or it might set the “wrong tone otherwise.”
Lurie said the mayor’s office should include a civilian oversight proposal, and asked former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Susan Lee for her thoughts. “We cannot include GAPA,” she responded.
Lurie said it’s the “obvious policy response” that “everyone will ask” about, so a failure to commit on the issue in a resolution “might actually fail on votes and public opinion at the same time.”
“We can say something vague about committing to the value of more civilian oversight but nothing specific about GAPA,” Lee countered.
In response, Lurie said: “OK. Realize you’re in a crap spot Susan. Just voicing concern that this might not help things. But know she asked for it so I’m cool sending it on with addition of some oversight language.”
Her answer: “Crap spot is putting it mildly, dude.”
On the evening of June 2, Lightfoot gave a televised speech from her City Hall office and promised to implement a series of long-stalled police reforms, some of which had been languishing for years.
“It is essentially dead”
The “crap spot” email isn’t the first time the topic of moving forward with a proposal on civilian police oversight came up in the emails.
In March 2020, Lee asked Lightfoot’s chief of staff Maurice Classen about the civilian oversight plan once supported by Lightfoot.
“What should we do with GAPA? I know there is no bandwidth for this but if we don’t do this in April, it is essentially dead for 2020 and probably 3 more years,” Lee wrote ahead of the April 2020 City Council meeting.
“Not all deadlines are created equal.”
How to respond to a federal consent decree which requires an overhaul of the Chicago Police Department, is an ongoing issue at City Hall. Officials are often faulted for failing to meet deadlines though the city emphasizes it’s improving.
In one exchange between former deputy corporation counsel Caryn Jacobs and former Lightfoot deputy press secretary Pat Mullane, Jacobs took issue with the proposed plan to steer the narrative on efforts to catch up on missed consent decree deadlines. Jacobs suggested downplaying the deadline response issue.
“Why would we emphasize the 55% failure rate? We want move away from these kinds of metrics. Indeed, in talking points that I wrote for the police, we say that not all deadlines are created equal,” she wrote.
‘Indoor dining’
Early in the pandemic, Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker repeatedly clashed in private on COVID-19 mitigation measures.
They mostly presented a unified front in public. Behind the scenes, however, Lightfoot’s City Hall team last summer considered defying Pritzker’s indoor dining ban. Top staff members even scheduled a meeting to discuss how such a move would play out.
“There has been some discussion that the City should permit indoor dining in restaurants, even if otherwise prohibited under state order. The purpose of this call is to discuss what it would mean for the City to do so and how this would be operationalized,” one staffer wrote in June 2020 to top-ranking Lightfoot administration officials.
The plan never came to fruition but Lightfoot was publicly critical of the governor when he closed indoor dining again in the fall.
“I am very, very focused on getting our restaurants reopened. If we look at the various criteria that the state has set, we are meeting most if not all of those. So that’s a conversation that I will have with the governor,” Lightfoot said at a June news conference about the city’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites. “But I want to get our restaurants and our bars reopened as quickly as possible.”
‘Reforming these communities’
One of former corporation counsel Mark Flessner’s top deputies, Caryn Jacobs, was asked to weigh in on a statement about the mayor’s position on aspects of police accountability and curbing violence in communities. In her note, she commented on “reforming these communities.”
“I actually agree with the idea of reforming these communities. God knows values such as intact families, education, work ethic, religion, etc. are the building blocks of success in all societies,” she wrote. “As young people, we think this is old fashioned. As we mature, we see it is not only true, but that the alternatives lead to chaos.”