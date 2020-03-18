Confirmed cases climb in Illinois; Macon County prepares for arrival of COVID-19

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said staff at the nursing home and at similar facilities statewide are being screened before they start work to prevent further spread of the virus to vulnerable residents.

Facilities also must restrict visitors, Ezike said, acknowledging that can seem harsh to residents and their family members.

“These actions are not taken lightly and are not meant to be cruel,” she said. "Quite the contrary, we're trying to take care of our residents. It will take every single person in our community to do their part to break this cycle.”

Nursing homes and similar facilities have been a top concern for officials in the U.S., due to residents' higher risk of contracting the virus and developing other severe illness. In Washington state, which has reported the highest number of deaths associated with COVID-19, 35 of the 65 fatalities have been associated with one nursing home in Kirkland.

Ron Nunziato, the CEO of Extended Care LLC, a consulting company that works with the nursing center, represented the facility at a press conference Sunday held by county health officials. He said the facility began screening staff and residents, increased cleaning and restricted visitors before the first positive test for a resident was confirmed on Friday.