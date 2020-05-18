Convicted ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich officially disbarred

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was officially disbarred on Monday, more than two months after a state panel recommended he lose his law licence due to his conviction in an array of brazen corruption schemes when he was in office.

The one-paragraph order from the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the decision in March by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

“Respondent Rod R. Blagojevich is disbarred," it read.

The move puts a period at the end of a not-so storied legal career that began when Blagojevich was a young Cook County assistant state’s attorney before entering politics.

Blagojevich’s law license was suspended indefinitely after his arrest by the FBI in December 2008, but the process to officially remove him from the Illinois bar was on hold for years as he appealed his conviction and 14-year prison sentence.

In February, just days after Blagojevich’s prison term was commuted by President Donald Trump, a three-member panel for the ARDC heard evidence of Blagojevich’s worst hits as governor, including his convictions for attempting to sell a U.S. Senate seat, shaking down the CEO of a children’s hospital for campaign cash and lying to the FBI.