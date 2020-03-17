Cook County officials ponder inmate release to ease coronavirus concerns at jail; advocates demand state consider taking action

Dart said he could use the tougher screenings to try to stave off the virus, but said he would need help from others in the criminal justice system to keep the jail’s numbers low.

“For all intents and purposes I can do it as long as all the other players in the system are helping out to make sure the population doesn’t explode," Dart told the Tribune. "But if the system is allowed to collapse, the social distancing? Forget about it. … I am no longer able to stagger people as they are coming off the street.”

Monitoring the jail

The Cook County Jail, unlike prisons, is charged not only with managing a population of inmates whose cases are pending, but also the processing of new offenders daily.

“We just have to be very thoughtful,” Dart said. “This is not an NBA game. This is not a school. With me, I am getting people right off the street. They literally just left their community and they are now in my custody.”

The population as of Friday was 5,600, according to official counts.

On Friday, Dart announced that all arriving new detainees would be housed for about a week in a receiving area in the jail so they could be monitored before they are assigned a permanent spot with the rest of the population.