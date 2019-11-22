Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reports more than $309K in campaign donations from some big-name Democratic donors

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reported Friday picking up more than $309,000 in contributions toward her reelection campaign, including political donations from some major donors in Chicago politics, according to paperwork filed with the state.

Donations Foxx’s campaign reported included contributions of $100,000 each from media mogul Fred Eychaner and GCM Grosvenor CEO Michael Sacks. Foxx also received a $25,000 donation from actress Kate Capshaw Spielberg and smaller donations from Christie Hefner, who heads the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, and Andrea Zopp, president and CEO of World Business Chicago.

Candidates for the March 17 primary election can begin filing their candidacy paperwork with the state on Monday. Foxx is facing opposition from former prosecutors Donna More and Bill Conway.

Foxx had more than $757,000 in her campaign fund as of Sept. 30. Conway had more than $575,000 on hand at the end of September, but earlier this month reported a $650,000 contribution from his father, William Conway Jr., a co-founder of the massive Carlyle Group investment firm. More finished September with just more than $35,000 available.