Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reports more than $309K in campaign donations from some big-name Democratic donors

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reported Friday picking up more than $309,000 in contributions toward her reelection campaign, including political donations from some major donors in Chicago politics, according to paperwork filed with the state.
Donations Foxx’s campaign reported included contributions of $100,000 each from media mogul Fred Eychaner and GCM Grosvenor CEO Michael Sacks. Foxx also received a $25,000 donation from actress Kate Capshaw Spielberg and smaller donations from Christie Hefner, who heads the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, and Andrea Zopp, president and CEO of World Business Chicago.
Candidates for the March 17 primary election can begin filing their candidacy paperwork with the state on Monday. Foxx is facing opposition from former prosecutors Donna More and Bill Conway.
Foxx had more than $757,000 in her campaign fund as of Sept. 30. Conway had more than $575,000 on hand at the end of September, but earlier this month reported a $650,000 contribution from his father, William Conway Jr., a co-founder of the massive Carlyle Group investment firm. More finished September with just more than $35,000 available.
Foxx on Tuesday released a digital ad for her 2020 reelection campaign in which she addressed her own handling of the controversial Jussie Smollett case. In the ad, Foxx also reminds viewers of her Cabrini-Green upbringing and the struggles she’s overcome on her way to becoming Cook County’s top prosecutor.
“State’s attorney is a tough job. Every day, my office is under attack: from a president who uses our city as a punching bag, the NRA hellbent on letting guns flood our streets and the FOP clinging to the old ways. They’ll do anything to undercut progress, including attacking me personally over the Jussie Smollett case,” Foxx said in the ad. “Truth is, I didn’t handle it well. I own that."
Local Democratic Party leaders backed Foxx’s reelection bid in August, a move that comes with resources and support from party loyalists.
But Foxx’s first term has been overshadowed by her office’s handling of the Smollett case, which has brought national scrutiny after charges were dropped against the actor who had been accused of staging a hate crime.
Factions of the city’s law enforcement community, led by the Fraternal Order of Police, have heavily criticized Foxx. Her office’s role in the area’s bail reform efforts also is at the center of intense debate.