Coronavirus case in Coles County: officials to meet

MATTOON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver a 2:30 p.m. update on coronavirus. A case on Saturday was confirmed in Coles County, the first outside of the Chicago area.

The patient was seen at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. The patient is from the 10-county service area of the hospital, an official said, which is Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Douglas, Moultrie, Shelby, Effingham, Jasper and Fayette counties. READ MORE HERE.