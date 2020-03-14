You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus case in Coles County: officials to meet
0 comments

Coronavirus case in Coles County: officials to meet

MATTOON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver a 2:30 p.m. update on coronavirus. A case on Saturday was confirmed in Coles County, the first outside of the Chicago area. 

The patient was seen at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. The patient is from the 10-county service area of the hospital, an official said, which is Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Douglas, Moultrie, Shelby, Effingham, Jasper and Fayette counties. READ MORE HERE.

On Friday, state officials announced 46 cases in Illinois.

Coles County officials plan to meet this week to discuss a response to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision to conduct the meeting was made after the report of the case at SBLHC, county Board Chairman Mike ZuHone said.

The time and day of the meeting will be announced on Monday once arrangements are made, ZuHone said.

He said board members along with representatives of the county emergency management agency, sheriff's office, health department and other departments will attend.

He said the goal of the meeting is to prepare for "whatever scenario arises."

"We'll take direction as soon as we can," ZuHone said.

Charleston and Mattoon city officials plan to meet with representatives of the Coles County Health Department on Monday, according to Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs and Mattoon city Administrator Kyle Gill.

SIGN UP FOR OUR CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER HERE. GET UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX. 

MORE COVERAGE 

What's happening with coronavirus in Central Illinois

Charleston, Mattoon school officials say they support governor's move to close schools to slow coronavirus

Coronavirus precautions are being taken by Illinois prisons, Supreme Court

SATURDAY UPDATE

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News