Coronavirus costs to state of Illinois: $168.5 million and counting

The state of Illinois had spent more than $168.5 million on purchases related to its response to coronavirus as of Monday, according the state comptroller’s office.

An online tracking tool was launched Tuesday that shows both daily state spending on the coronavirus response and a running total of expenses on contracts for items including ventilators, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

On March 24, when the statewide case count was 1,535, the state had spent an estimated $5.1 million on its response to COVID-19.

A week later, the statewide case count stood at 5,994, including 99 deaths, and the state had spent nearly $54 million.

On April 7, with 13,549 cases of the new coronavirus known statewide and 380 deaths, the state had spent more than $110 million.

Spending spiked on Friday, with the state spending $34.7 million that day.

The state COVID-19 spending tool will be updated daily, said Abdon Pallasch, spokesman for Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office.