Coronavirus could slow growth medical marijuana card applications

As Illinoisans stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, one expert predicts that fewer people will apply for medical marijuana cards.

Medical marijuana patient count has steadily increased for months, as the state’s program grew and the number of qualifying conditions increased. There was also an upswing in early January, after recreational weed became legal, as consumers sought ways around sky-high taxes and priority access to weed during a statewide product shortage.

But the pace of growth has slowed. Patient count grew roughly 9% in the first three months of the year, compared with about 16% growth over the same period in 2019, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The pandemic likely will contribute to further slowdown in the weeks ahead, said Bethany Gomez, managing director of cannabis research firm Brightfield Group. As Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order extends through April, fewer people might be willing to visit a doctor’s office for the exams necessary to receive a card.

To get a card in the state, patients must have a medical professional certify that they have one of about 50 qualifying conditions. A doctor must have a physician-patient relationship with the patient to certify them, have recently conducted an in-person exam and assessed their medical history.