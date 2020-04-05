Coronavirus could slow growth medical marijuana card applications
Coronavirus could slow growth medical marijuana card applications

EFFECT ON MARIJUANA INDUSTRY

As the new coronavirus pandemic spread and Illinoisans were ordered to stay home, dispensaries — which are deemed essential by the state and allowed to stay open — suddenly had to figure out how to enforce social distancing in their stores. Protecting medical marijuana patients, many of whom have compromised immune systems, became a pressing concern. And plans to open new dispensaries were put on the back burner as city approvals for new sites ground to a halt.

“We had to literally change the entire way we operate overnight,” said Paul Lee, general manager for Dispensary33, which shut down recreational weed sales and is asking medical patients to preorder. “It’s like reinventing the wheel all the time here. We just got our feet under us."

Like many businesses, the marijuana industry is trying to pivot and adapt as coronavirus reshapes the landscape. But unlike some other industries, dispensaries are regulated by the state, which means they can’t make operational changes without first getting approval. Even allowing medical patients to pick up their orders curbside, an industry effort to facilitate social distancing, required approval by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Dispensaries also were instructed by the agency to keep customers 6 feet apart.

Coronavirus has meant a swift turn for an industry that, in the first two months after recreational sales launched on Jan. 1, was focused on serving long lines of customers as quickly as possible.

Some dispensaries have instituted reservations, or are taking orders via phone. And many are doing it all with skeleton crews, as staff members not feeling well or worried about exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, work remotely.

6 Central Illinois clinics get money for coronavirus protective equipment

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As Illinoisans stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, one expert predicts that fewer people will apply for medical marijuana cards.

Medical marijuana patient count has steadily increased for months, as the state’s program grew and the number of qualifying conditions increased. There was also an upswing in early January, after recreational weed became legal, as consumers sought ways around sky-high taxes and priority access to weed during a statewide product shortage.

But the pace of growth has slowed. Patient count grew roughly 9% in the first three months of the year, compared with about 16% growth over the same period in 2019, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The pandemic likely will contribute to further slowdown in the weeks ahead, said Bethany Gomez, managing director of cannabis research firm Brightfield Group. As Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order extends through April, fewer people might be willing to visit a doctor’s office for the exams necessary to receive a card.

To get a card in the state, patients must have a medical professional certify that they have one of about 50 qualifying conditions. A doctor must have a physician-patient relationship with the patient to certify them, have recently conducted an in-person exam and assessed their medical history.

Patients also must pay a $100 to $250 application fee to the state, depending on how long they want the card to remain valid.

Some doctors are meeting with patients virtually during the pandemic, but Gomez does not predict those efforts will be enough to reverse the slowdown of applications.

The Department of Public Health has approved more than 110,000 medical marijuana card applications since it began accepting applications for the program in September 2014, according to numbers released Thursday.

Dispensaries have been deemed essential and are allowed to stay open during the statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses designed to help quell the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

But marijuana shops have had to alter operations, figuring out how to keep customers 6 feet apart, implementing preorder systems and taking other measures. Additional perks to having a medical card have emerged as certain dispensaries halted recreational sales and instituted measures such as curbside pickup that are available only to medical patients.

Those perks might have motivated recent medical card applicants, Gomez said, but she expects that to dissipate as doctor appointments let up.

