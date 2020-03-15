Coronavirus: Cumberland County officials seek information about diagnosed resident

TOLEDO — Efforts continue to track the activities of the Cumberland County resident who was diagnosed Friday with coronavirus and those who may have come into contact with him.

And while one would think the process is made easier because of the size of the county, with just under 11,000 residents, Cumberland County Board Chairman Roy Clapp said it actually poses some unique challenges.

“We’re a very active community. We have tons of events,” Clapp said Sunday morning.

“We’re very spiritual, too. Some people weren’t very happy that we suggested cancelling church,” referencing an emergency declaration issued Saturday by county officials canceling all events, including church services, for the next week after a male resident in his 70s was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Add to that, the fact that Cumberland County is a bedroom community with residents traveling to neighboring communities for jobs and shopping.