Coronavirus forcing the state’s marijuana industry to adapt

Coronavirus has meant a swift turn for an industry that, in the first two months after recreational sales launched on Jan. 1, was focused on serving long lines of customers as quickly as possible.

The intersection on the Near West Side where The Herbal Care Center is located is too busy for curbside pickup, said general manager Michael Mandera. However, without recreational customers, the waiting room and show room floor are large enough to keep customers at a safe distance from each other.

“We’ve essentially cut our showroom in half in order to abide by these 6-foot rules,” he said.

The dispensary is also taking people’s temperatures as they enter, and encouraging preordering through an online system to limit the number of customers in the shop at once.

Others have done the same. Some dispensaries have instituted reservations, or are taking orders via phone. And many are doing it all with skeleton crews, as staff members not feeling well or worried about exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, work remotely.

On top of the operational shake-ups, many dispensaries set to open in Chicago and other parts of the state are facing delays.