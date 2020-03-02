Coronavirus has been confirmed at an Illinois hospital. Here's what we know so far.

The hospital issued a statement confirming it is following all associated protocol, including examining who the patient may have had contact with and treating the patient in isolation.

“NCH is closely following recommended guidelines outlined by these officials. At the moment we are implementing all associated protocols, including an exposure investigation, to identify those who might have had contact with this patient in order to treat them accordingly. Along with this patient, our top priority will remain to keep our staff and community safe at all times,” the statement said in part.