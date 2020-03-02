Coronavirus has been confirmed at an Illinois hospital. Here's what we know so far.
Coronavirus has been confirmed at an Illinois hospital. Here's what we know so far.

Virus Outbreak South Korea

Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Sunday in front of a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, South Korea.

 Lee Moo-tyul, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights Monday morning confirmed a patient with the most recent case of coronavirus reported in Illinois is being treated at the suburban Chicago hospital, ending days of speculation.

The hospital issued a statement confirming it is following all associated protocol, including examining who the patient may have had contact with and treating the patient in isolation.

“NCH is closely following recommended guidelines outlined by these officials. At the moment we are implementing all associated protocols, including an exposure investigation, to identify those who might have had contact with this patient in order to treat them accordingly. Along with this patient, our top priority will remain to keep our staff and community safe at all times,” the statement said in part.

An Illinois Department of Health spokeswoman said Sunday the agency does not reveal identifying characteristics of patients, such as gender or age.

