Coronavirus in Illinois: 5 major takeaways from the week

More than 178,000 Illinois residents applied for unemployment insurance benefits last week, as the number of workers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic continues to swell.
The surge in jobless claims in Illinois -- up about 50% from the 114,000 reported for the week ending March 21 -- comes as many struggle to file for benefits. With Illinois unemployment offices closed due to the pandemic, the state’s computer systems have been overwhelmed, and many applicants have had trouble getting through.
The state said last week that additional steps were being taken to handle the “unprecedented volume" of applications, with new hardware infrastructure on the website, and increased call center capacity and staff.
But people who are newly unemployed say they continue to be frustrated by online glitches and trouble getting through by phone. The system went down for more than an hour on Thursday morning, and Gov. J. B. Pritzker acknowledged there weren’t enough people to handle all the claims.
Adding more financial strain, rent was due Wednesday for thousands of Chicagoans. But as the coronavirus crisis prompts the government to pause evictions and provide mortgage relief, renters have questions. Here is a guide to what the government and other organizations are doing for Illinois renters and landlords.
Chicago renters have also been caught off guard recently by requests from their landlords to disclose if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have been diagnosed with the virus. But city officials and tenant lawyers say that while property managers are likely looking out for everyone’s well-being, tenants and condo owners are not legally bound to disclose personal health information.