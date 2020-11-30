Coronavirus is striking American mink farms; Illinois' shrinking fur industry has so far escaped

Illinois was once a leading producer of mink pelts, with much of the industry centered in McHenry County. But the business dwindled in recent years as global overproduction and softening demand caused prices to drop: The state last year produced only 33,000 pelts, just over 1% of the nation's total.

The state's mink industry tends to make news only when activists break in and release the animals; the last episode appears to have happened in 2013, when two men from Los Angeles freed 2,000 mink from a farm in Morris.

The farmer's name was not included in court records, and the man named in press accounts could not be reached for comment.

Other Illinois mink farmers did not respond to the Tribune's requests for comment about their efforts to prevent the coronavirus. Two whose farms are in McHenry County said they're no longer in the business.

Though the government has found no coronavirus cases among Illinois mink, the farms do not receive much oversight. State and federal law do not require them to get a license, and Illinois officials said reporting disease falls to the veterinarians who care for the animals.

Dr. William Sander, a professor of veterinarian medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign, said mink producers have no motive to keep outbreaks quiet.