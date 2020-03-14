Coronavirus patient at Coles County hospital: officials to meet

Coles County officials plan to meet this week to discuss a response to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision to conduct the meeting was made after the report of the case at SBLHC, county Board Chairman Mike ZuHone said.

The time and day of the meeting will be announced on Monday once arrangements are made, ZuHone said.

He said board members along with representatives of the county emergency management agency, sheriff's office, health department and other departments will attend.

He said the goal of the meeting is to prepare for "whatever scenario arises."

"We'll take direction as soon as we can," ZuHone said.

Charleston and Mattoon city officials plan to meet with representatives of the Coles County Health Department on Monday, according to Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs and Mattoon city Administrator Kyle Gill.