Coronavirus-related deaths at long-term care facilities up nearly 500 from last week and now make up 48% of state total

The number of coronavirus-related deaths tied to long-term care facilities jumped by nearly 500 in the past week -- a grim sign of just how much the virus has torn through vulnerable populations across Illinois.

The state Department of Public Health released its weekly tally that showed the number of deaths of residents and workers tied to long-term care facilities has now reached at least 1,553 -- compared with 1,082 reported a week ago.

At least 270 facilities have reported at least one death, with the highest figures at Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook, with 26 deaths. Symphony of Joliet has 24 deaths, followed by Elevate Care North (23), Center Home for Hispanic Elderly (22), and Glenview Terrace, Bria of Geneva and Windsor Park Manor (21).

As of Friday, deaths tied to long-term care facilities made up 48% of all deaths tallied statewide.

With increased testing, the number of positive cases has skyrocketed, too, to 11,569 -- roughly 4,000 more than a week before reported at congregate care facilities.

Leading the way, with 265 confirmed cases among residents and staff, is the Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest, a sprawling state-run facility for adults with developmental disabilities.