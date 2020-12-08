Coronavirus vaccine could be days away from arriving in Illinois as state reports 145 more COVID-19 deaths

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said her agency is working with organizations across the state to make the virus as accessible as possible once the state has enough doses to immunize anyone who wants it. That includes plans in the works for drive-thru vaccination clinics, she said.

As state and local officials prepare for the vaccine’s arrival, Illinois continues to see some positive trends in its fight against the pandemic compared with the past month, when cases, hospitalizations and deaths were rising rapidly, though officials still are bracing for a possible post-Thanksgiving spike.

State health officials reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases Tuesday, bringing the total number COVID-19 cases statewide to 804,174 since the pandemic began.

The number of new COVID-19 cases as a share of total tests reached an average of 9.9% for the week ending Monday, the first time the statewide case positivity rate has fallen below 10% since the week ending Nov. 5. The average reached a high of 13.2% on Nov. 12.

The seven-day average of new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus now has remained below 10,000 for 11 straight days, with the average standing at 9,333 cases per day as of Tuesday. The average peaked at 12,384 daily cases during the week ending Nov. 16.