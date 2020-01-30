Coroner killed in plane crash to remain on Sangamon County ballot

SPRINGFIELD — The name of late Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards will be on the March 17 Republican primary ballot, Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said Wednesday.

Republicans and Democrats will be able to appoint candidates to the November general election ballot after the primary.

Edwards was unopposed in the GOP primary, and no Democrats filed to be in their party's contest. Edwards was one of three people killed in a plane crash in Sangamon County on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gray said that after consultation with the State Board of Elections and the state's attorney's office, his office decided to keep the ballot in its current form.

"At this late date, it would be rather challenging and costly to develop and test a revised ballot, and still meet the Feb. 6 official start of voting in Sangamon County," Gray said. Ballots for people serving overseas in the military go out Friday.