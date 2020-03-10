Could the belted kingfisher, an orange and blue predatory bird, become the University of Illinois’ new mascot?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hulsey said she has already received blowback from alumni worried that a new mascot would scuttle any chance that Chief Illiniwek might come back. One confused correspondent, she said, referred to her as an “uninformed millennial” (“I’m technically Gen Z,” she said). She said the kingfisher could help to heal wounds still raw on the campus.

“I think a mascot would allow us to have the same experience at games that other schools get to have,” she said. “We can see a kingfisher dunking a basketball or we can take pictures with it. We can have something to interact with.”

Susan Zhou, speaker of the senate for the Illinois Student Government -- an organization that has endorsed the idea of a new mascot -- helped get the kingfisher on the student ballot.

She said the bird’s crisp graphic design and uniqueness as a mascot gave it an edge over Alma Otter, which started as a jokey meme.

“It’s a pretty intimidating predatory bird,” Zhou said. “It hunts by beating its prey against a rock and swallowing it whole. The concept was more than enough to carry the vote.”

The kingfisher would also be the lone Big Ten mascot to be overtly female: The male of the species is blue and gray, while the female is blue and orange.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4