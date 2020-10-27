Court allows FoxFire restaurant in Geneva to stay open for indoor dining despite Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 closure order

Health officials say restaurants and bars differ from many other businesses since they have crowds of people socializing without masks for extended times in enclosed spaces. State officials say restaurants and bars were the second most common place people with COVID-19 had been before testing positive, and a study that found that people with COVID-19 were twice as likely to have visited a restaurant.

Restaurant owners say that doesn’t prove where people got infected. They’d like to see more specific data tracing to connect closings to specific outbreaks.

The executive director of the Kane County Health Department, Barbara Jeffers, said she respects the judge’s ruling and was working with the county state’s attorney to determine the best course of action regarding the court case.

“We’ve had significant success working with our businesses to try to help them follow the guidelines,” she said. “We’re not there to shut people down if they’re following the guidelines.”

The department pursues any complaints it gets but has not taken action to shut down any business due to COVID-19 restrictions, she said.