Court overturns ruling that steakhouse may stay open for indoor service despite Pritzker coronavirus ban

An appellate court Friday reversed a lower court ruling that had allowed a Geneva restaurant to stay open for indoor dining despite coronavirus restrictions by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The 2nd District Appellate Court ruled that a Kane County court “abused its discretion” by letting the restaurant, FoxFire, defy the closure order. The higher court said the restaurant’s lawyers failed to show that it would be able to prove that Pritzker had exceeded his authority.

Restaurant co-owner K.C. Gulbro said he would talk with his lawyers about how to respond.

“We’re a little disappointed,” he said. “We feel this is still unfair. Our restaurant is a safe environment and we should be allowed to stay open.”

In defending the closures, state officials have cited a study that found people with COVID-19 were twice as likely to have visited a restaurant. They also said that restaurants and bars were the second most common place people with COVID-19 said they had visited in Illinois, after private gatherings.

The decision was the latest in a series of court rulings across the state rejecting lawsuits that attempted to overturn the governor’s emergency coronavirus orders.