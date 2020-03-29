COVID-19 has mostly spared small-town Illinois. That could change soon.

“I think the thing we are hoping for is that with the greater spacing that occurs naturally in rural areas, combined with the directives we’ve received from the governor, it will flatten the curve enough to allow us to have enough (equipment) even when the surge comes,” Kruse said.

Sangamon County, with nine reported cases, has one of the higher totals outside the Chicago area. St. Clair County, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, has 31. On Friday, officials there reported the first death related to the virus.

Brenda Fedak, spokeswoman for the St. Clair County Health Department, said the agency is preparing for a potential surge, and is working to provide small, isolated parts of the community with information about COVID-19. A few hospitals in the area are offering testing, she said, and the county just received its first drive-thru testing location.

“Our numbers are growing daily, but not growing by leaps and bounds yet,” she said.

Meanwhile, very few cases have been recorded at the state’s southern end. But Wiley Jenkins, division chief of epidemiology and biostatistics at SIU Medicine, said that could be deceiving.

“Is it because we’re not testing there, or it’s not there yet, or a combination?” he said. “We just don’t know.”