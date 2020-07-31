COVID-19 cases are increasing in Illinois, making it difficult to bring back jobs. ‘Some people may be put out of the job market for a long time.'

State officials say they are encouraged that the trend is moving in a positive direction, but are watching it cautiously as cases of COVID-19 rise. If infections get to a point where businesses are required to close again, as has happened in other states where cases have spiked, it could halt or reverse the economic gains.

“The priority has to be trying to get the epidemic under control as much as possible,” said Michael Negron, acting director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “The better we do on resolving the pandemic and managing its effects the more sustainable growth we can see economically.”

Illinois has reported a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month, and last week Chicago tightened restrictions on bars and gyms -- so some jobs that came back may be gone again. Other businesses are determining it’s not worth it to operate in the current environment. The historic Berghoff Restaurant this week said it is closing temporarily amid a lack of customers downtown, and the Wendella Water Taxi has closed until next season because its anti-virus measures aren’t feasible on its boats.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an average of 66,000 new infections daily over the past week, double what it was seeing a month earlier.