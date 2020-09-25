COVID-19 cases spike in Christian County amid outbreak at Taylorville nursing home

However, county officials said the clerk and recorder's office and all other courthouse offices besides the circuit clerk's would remain open to in-person traffic, including early voters.

The agency said that voting booths and materials used will be wiped down after each use and masks are required for anyone entering the courthouse.

The agency also reported 11 new cases in Montgomery County, bringing its total to 341, including 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, 23 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by Sangamon County public health officials Thursday, bringing the county's total to 2,323, including 45 deaths.

Among the new positive cases are two female teenagers, two men and a woman in their 20s, three women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, three women and a man in their 50s, three men in their 60s and two women and a man in their 70s.

None of the new positive cases are hospitalized. Seven county residents are currently hospitalized, 405 are isolated and 1,866 have recovered.