COVID-19 claims 73 more lives as Illinois reports largest single-day spike in deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois on Tuesday recorded the largest single-day increase in fatalities attributed to the COVID-19 virus so far, with 73 deaths reported in 24 hours. A total of 380 people with the virus have died, the state health department said.

The Central Illinois deaths include a man in his 80s in Champaign County and a woman in her 80s in Christian County. A death in Macon County was not yet included in the state's information, but was reported by local officials Tuesday evening.

Coroners and medical examiners across the state may be conducting post-mortem tests to properly adjust that figure, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said.

She added 1,287 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the prior 24 hours. There are now 13,549 cases in 77 counties.

In Central Illinois, Macon County reached 12 cases Tuesday. Shelby County reported its third case. Christian County has had 23 cases, with three reported deaths.

The number of actual cases is likely higher, as testing is not widely available, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. About 19% of the 68,732 people tested for the virus in Illinois have tested positive, he added.