 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 continues spread, Illinois faces post-holiday surge
0 comments
editor's pick top story

COVID-19 continues spread, Illinois faces post-holiday surge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Coronavirus illness claimed another 105 lives in Illinois Saturday among 7,873 newly confirmed infections.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is among those ill with COVID-19, according to his office. He is recovering at home.

The daily death toll marked the eighth time in the past 12 days that fatalities topped 100. On Thursday, Illinois passed 12,000 in COVID-19-related deaths.

It also topped 700,000 cases and now is just shy of 713,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's total of new cases is the next-to-lowest daily number in the past 12 days, a period that saw new cases jump as high as 14,612 on Nov. 19. But state officials are bracing for another surge after many people around the country traveled for Thanksgiving and celebrated with family and friends.

The 58-year-old Dart, sheriff of the county that includes Chicago since 2006, was last at his office on Nov. 19, according to a statement. He said the next day, he started feeling symptoms of COVID-19, so stayed home and self-quarantined. He received a positive test result on Nnv. 24 and remains symptomatic and at home.

Here are the 10 categories of statewide COVID restrictions that started last week

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air
State and Regional

Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air

The state of Illinois’ plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available puts front-line health care workers first in line to be inoculated, but shifting projections on how many initial doses the state is likely to receive, the various temperature storage requirements for different vaccines and changing federal recommendations make it uncertain exactly how that plan will roll out.

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling
State and Regional

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling

  • Updated

State officials have said it is still too early to tell whether the current trends are a result of the Tier 3 mitigation measures that were ordered statewide on Nov. 20. Those include closing casinos and video gaming facilities, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 percent of a room’s capacity and outdoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News