COVID-19 deaths dip to lowest daily number since March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Macon County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement.

The statement said there also have been four new COVID cases, bringing to 236 the total number of cases countywide.

Moultrie County officials on Monday also announced a 19th positive case of COVID-19.

Overall, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Illinois declined significantly over the holiday weekend and into Monday, touching their lows since the state began reporting the figures daily in April. There were 1,395 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday as the number remained below 1,400 for three days after spiking to 1,651 on Thursday.

Of those hospitalized at the end of Sunday, 321 were in intensive care unit beds, the second-lowest number reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health during the pandemic’s presence in Illinois. The 304 reported at the end of July 4 marked the lowest in one day.

Ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Sunday fell to 151 – the lowest IDPH has reported thus far.