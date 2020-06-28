COVID-19 deaths dropping in Illinois long-term care facilities

Still, the state data reflects the wide reach of the virus, now confirmed in at least 603 facilities in 45 counties. That’s 10 more facilities, and one additional county, than the week before.

In all, more than 22,170 residents and staff have been diagnosed as having the virus at some point, up from 21,476 last week. As of Friday, 3,772 deaths in long-term care facilities were tied to the virus, about 55% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, which regulates the facilities and compiles the data, did not immediately respond to questions Friday.

The latest numbers come amid ongoing questions about the efforts to fight COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Recent federal data has shown that some facilities across Illinois continue to struggle with short staffing and a lack of protective gear. That struggle is part of a longer, broader debate about how much the state should do to help or police a mostly privately run industry with a poor track record of infection control before the pandemic.