COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue decline as testing sites reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

SPRINGFIELD — Ten of Illinois’ 11 community based COVID-19 testing sites reopened Wednesday after temporary closures amid statewide unrest and protests.

The state made the announcement on the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 982 new cases of the virus among 24,471 tests processed in the last 24 hours. That made the positivity rate for the day 4 percent as the number of cases per person tested continues to decline.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27 through June 2 is 6 percent, according to IDPH.

The state also announced 97 additional COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the total number of virus-related deaths to 5,621. There have been 123,830 confirmed cases among 959,175 tests performed. The recovery rate for those who tested positive more than 42 days ago, according to IDPH, is 92 percent.