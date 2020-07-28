COVID-19 outbreak at Bradley University blamed on maskless 'social gathering' off campus

No changes are expected to the university's plans to return for in-person classes in late August. But the school plans to release to faculty and staff a series of "decision points that would cause us to revise our plans for the fall" within several days, the email stated.

Standifird also stated that "there are options for remote learning for students who are interested and this deadline will be extended." Last week the university unveiled a process by which faculty and staff who are at high risk or live with someone who do can seek added precautions.

The email also detailed the school's contact-tracing routines going forward. Anyone who was within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of someone who tested positive will be contacted by the university's health services office. Anyone who had contact but is not considered to be at risk -- such as someone sharing a classroom, but who was not in close contact -- will be emailed by the university.

"It's difficult to make any conclusive statements about the current situation given the evolving nature of the pandemic," Standifird's email stated. "However, in this case, our process for testing, contact tracing and self quarantining appears to have helped limit the spread of the virus."

___

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0