COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities have prompted some seniors to receive care at home instead

COVID-19 has prompted these conversations sooner than expected for many families, said John Cushing, a board member of the Chicagoland Chapter of the National Aging in Place Council.

He said the pandemic has exposed to adult children just how much care aging parents actually need. They started taking care of their parents at the beginning of the shelter-in-place order, “and now they are realizing their parents are needing a lot more assistance than they ever imagined because they do a great job of hiding it,” he said.

Cushing, who also is co-owner of the nonmedical home care agency Touching Hearts at Home in Elmhurst, said to look for cognitive decline in loved ones, as well as a loss of interest in things they would normally do. “Changes in behavior and routine are often a signal that they need to be assessed for how they’re performing their activities of daily life,” he said.

The benefits to aging at home go beyond COVID-19 precautions. The familiarity of home is comforting, especially for those with cognitive impairment, Cushing said, and it minimizes disruption in their lives. “There’s not a loss of independence because they can still sleep in their own bed and do many of the same things they had in the past,” he said.