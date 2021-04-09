COVID-19 resurgence worries Illinois' top public health doctor, who urges precautions

SPRINGFIELD — Tempering good news about increased availability of COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois with the reality of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the state's top doctor warned Thursday that the public should not let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

"This resurgence is here," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said as she appeared with Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a vaccination site in the Chicago suburb of Forest Park.

"Yes, we have a vaccine, and we are elated about that, but it doesn't mean that this pandemic is completely over," Ezike said.

She and Pritzker said people 16 and older throughout the state will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, though many areas, including Sangamon County, have offered expanded eligibility to that level for weeks.

The Democratic governor, presiding over a state where 1.3 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 21,457 have died, said vaccines are the "best protection" against COVID-19 variants and the best way to avoid severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Ezike said more than 99% of the 2.5 million Illinoisans fully vaccinated have avoided hospitalization from COVID-19.