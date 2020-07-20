COVID-19 took a big toll in Illinois. Will deaths surge again?

That’s still nearly double the pandemic’s overall death rate in Arizona, more than double Florida’s, nearly triple California’s and nearly five times the rate in Texas.

How can those other states be getting all the headlines when Illinois’ overall death rate is far worse? It has to do with how unevenly the pandemic has taken its toll.

Compare the trajectory of daily deaths in Illinois with that in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas -- and then add in the early hot spots of New York and New Jersey.

In New York and New Jersey, the trajectories look like tall, steep roller coasters, topping out at 3.9 and 3.1 daily deaths per 100,000 residents in April. While those rates have dropped dramatically since, and are now far lower than in Arizona, the number of people who died during that spike was significant, pushing New York and New Jersey’s overall COVID-19 death rates to 129 and 176 per 100,000 people, respectively, the data from the COVID Tracking Project shows.

Illinois’ trajectory looks far more gradual, peaking in mid-May at 0.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, then beginning a slower drop. Illinois officials say this later peak was because of an aggressive shutdown that smoothed out the roller coaster into more of a hilly road. That, ultimately, saved lives.