COVID a 'contributing factor' in Taylorville teen's death, coroner says

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville High School student died “due to natural causes with COVID-19 being a contributing factor," the Christian County coroner said Friday. 

Alexia Garrison, 17, had been quarantined for COVID-19 and returned to school after the quarantine period had passed. She was taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital after being nonresponsive at her house just before midnight Wednesday, the coroner's office said in a statement. 

An autopsy is planned. The office has not released information about any underlying or pre-existing conditions. 

Garrison was a senior at Taylorville, where students wore purple Friday in her honor. 

"She was loved by so many here and will be greatly missed. We would like to send our prayers to her family, friends, and anyone that was blessed with the opportunity to know her," the Taylorville Student Council posted on Facebook.  

Services are planned Monday at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville.

