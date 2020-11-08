COVID citations issued against Sangamon County bars, restaurant

Root said he will reassess the situation on a weekly basis.

"I know this decision will be met with controversy, but there is no disputing the inability to staff the buildings due to quarantines," Root noted. "I feel strongly that there is nothing more important than the safety of our students and staff."

Sangamon County spokesman Jeff Wilhite said D&J Café, a popular breakfast spot, exceeded a capacity limit of 25 percent set by city and county officials.

Gov. JB Pritzker mandated on Nov. 1 that indoor bar service and dining be closed in Region 3, covering Sangamon County and large part of West Central Illinois, because of a surge of coronavirus cases.

It was unclear Sunday if D&J Cafe faced a financial penalty as well.

In a Facebook post, D&J's owner John Price said that someone called the health department on the restaurant.

Price also contested the fact that he had been warned twice by the health department about facing repercussions.

"We never received any warnings at all," Price said in the post.

Price added that the restaurant would be open again Tuesday.