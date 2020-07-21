You are the owner of this article.
COVID drive-thru testing site opening in Christian County
Christ Co Test Site Flyer

TAYLORVILLE — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be operating next week in Christian County.

The Christian County Health Department will host the site at the Christian County Fairgrounds, 1716 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville. Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 2.

No appointments or out-of-pocket expenses are necessary, and the site will be open to all ages. Insurance is not required for testing, but anyone with an insurance card is asked to bring it.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spikes in Illinois, lays out criteria for state to take action

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

