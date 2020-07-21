COVID drive-thru testing site opening in Christian County

TAYLORVILLE — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be operating next week in Christian County.
The Christian County Health Department will host the site at the Christian County Fairgrounds, 1716 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville. Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 2.
No appointments or out-of-pocket expenses are necessary, and the site will be open to all ages. Insurance is not required for testing, but anyone with an insurance card is asked to bring it.
