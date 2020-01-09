2 coyote bites reported on Chicago streets
2 coyote bites reported on Chicago streets

Another coyote attack was reported Wednesday night when a man walked into a hospital with a wound on his buttocks that he says came from a coyote.

During the evening, the 32-year-old man showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a scratch on his behind, according to Chicago police.

He told officers a coyote attacked him from behind and bit him in the buttocks while he walked on a sidewalk in the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court, police said.

The 32-year-old was listed in good condition and will be released, police said.

Earlier that afternoon, a 5-year-old boy was bitten in the head by a coyote on Wednesday afternoon outside a nature museum in Lincoln Park.

The coyote in both incidents remained at large as of Thursday morning.

