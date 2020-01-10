Coyote caught in Chicago after 2 people report being bitten

The 6-year-old was attacked Wednesday outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park. Gandurski said the animal may have been surprised by the child who was running along a path.

Two DePaul University track team members who were running nearby helped to kick the animal away.

“We just acted. Went over there as fast as we could. Knew something was wrong,” sophomore Ryan Taylor told WBBM-TV.

Sophomore Dominic Bruce added: “I was just trying to make him happy. I told him you’ll have quite the story for story time when you go back to school."

Later Wednesday, a man walked into the emergency room at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a scratch on his behind, police said. He said a coyote bit him, but Gandurski could not confirm his account because her staff had not yet interviewed him.

Authorities said the boy and the man who reported being bitten did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Dr. Tom Wake, the interim administrator of the Cook County Animal and Rabies Control, said the captured animal would be tested for rabies, though he noted it's unlikely it was infected.

“There has not been a case of rabies in any other animal except bats since 1954 in Cook County,” he said.