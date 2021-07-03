1 injured in shooting at Springfield mall, police say

One person was treated at a hospital after being shot at White Oaks Mall in Springfield on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said in a social media post that officers responded to a shooting at the mall shortly before 6 p.m.

"Witnesses report that several subjects were involved in an altercation when one displayed a firearm and shot one of the other subjects," police said. One person was being treated at HSHS St. John's Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said in the statement, posted at 7:45 p.m., that the scene was considered secure, and the investigation remained active.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

