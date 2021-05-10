1 killed Peoria gas station shooting

PEORIA — A dispute late Sunday at a South Peoria gas station led to a deadly shooting, according to police.

Officers were summoned about 11:30 p.m. to the Shell station at 200 N. MacArthur Highway, where the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system indicated multiple rounds had been fired. Information officers gathered at the scene suggested the shots were fired following an altercation at the gas pumps, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Afterward, a gunshot victim arrived at a Peoria hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Dotson. The Peoria County Coroner's Office was expected to reveal the victim's identity and details about how he died.

No suspect information was available early Monday. Anybody who has information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.

